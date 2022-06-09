Anker Nebula Cosmos Max vs Dangbei Mars Pro:Which is better?
You need to know enough about the projector before buying. This article will introduce two projectors for you.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people want to buy a 4k projector, but since there are so many projectors on the market and the price is not cheap, you need to know enough about the projector before buying.This article will introduce two projectors for you.
The Nebula Cosmos Max is the first in Anker's range to offer 4K/HDR, and it's said to be Anker's richest-looking projector. As we all know, the Dangbei Mars pro is also a projector with a fashionable appearance. So what's the difference between these two projectors? This article will introduce you to the difference between them in several aspects, offering you some buying advice.
Design
The main colors of Nebula Cosmos Max and Dangbei Mars Pro are black, which looks simple and elegant. But in the details, both projectors have their own wonderful designs.
Nebula Cosmos Max is an oval shape that measures 13.8 x 3.9 x 9. 8 inches.The oval shape allows the four speakers to spread sound evenly throughout the room. This projector has a very romantic design —— they have incorporated the name Cosmos into the exterior design, with an oval LED panel that fires up with a starry pattern on its top side when in use, along with the Nebula logo.
Dangbei Mars Pro is a rectangular design measuring 9.7 x 8.2 x 6.8 inches. It features a fascinating black color as the main color with an aircraft frame and 2.5D glass top cover. On the top left and bottom right of this projector, there is a gold 4k and Dangbei logo that adds a touch of color to the whole black projector and makes it look even more unique. Dangbei Mars Pro is made up of a glass IML suspension panel that has an aluminum frame with an aircraft-grade panel that is on the front. The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market. This feature furthermore, also helps in better air circulation as well as reducing the level of noise.All of these things make up for the excellent appearance this projector has and gives it an expression of a classy and innovative style and design.
Interface
On the back of the Nebula Cosmos Max projector is a row of connections covering.You’ve got two HDMI 2.0 ports, optical out, two powered full size USB ports, and four 10 watt speakers.
Also on the back of the Dangbei Mars Pro, there is a row of connections which, from left to right, are: audio jack, two USB port (Version 2.0)*2, two HDMI input port (eARC) , S/PDIF, LAN, DC.
It's worth noting that both projectors have a built-in speaker, which not only saves the expense of buying an additional new speaker, but also allows for more space in the room. Bringing you an audio-visual feast.
Performance
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Max and Dangbei Mars are both 4k projectors, but the Nebula only has a brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens while the Dangbei Mars Pro has a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens. What more, The Dangbei Mars Pro is uses ALPD laser fluorescent display technology but Nebula Cosmos Max employs a single-chip DLP light engine with an LED light source. This means that in the same environment, Dangbei Mars Pro can provide better color clarity, even in bright environments, but Anker Nebula Cosmos Max's cannot reach the same clarity as Dangbei Mars Pro, and the quality of the pictures displayed is slightly lower than Dangbei Mars Pro. By the way, the image size of Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is 30-150inches, while the image size of Dangbei Mars Pro reaches 60-300inches. If you want to create a perfect home theater for yourself, Dangbei Mars Pro will be a better choice to buy.
Systems
While the Nebula Cosmos Max has a conventional RAM 2GB+ ROM 16GB configuration, the Dangbei Mars Pro upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs.
Both projectors support auto-focus and auto-keystone correction, allowing users to easily adjust to the perfect screen size. the Dangbei Mars Pro has auto-obstacle avoidance technology, which can identify obstacles to the screen and achieve the best-positioned screen. In addition, Mars Pro is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, which effectively protects the human eye.
Summary
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is a great choice if you're on a budget and are more concerned about the weight of the projector, as you can get it for just $1,299.99. But if performance is more important to you, then the Dangbei Mars Pro is the way to go, and for an additional $300 (now with a discount of $1599) you can have a great 4k laser projector at a great price. Getting a native 4K projector with 3200 ANSI lumens at this price is very cost-effective.
