How to choose an outdoor projector?
A projector brings outdoor camping a more romantic and relaxing vibe. Then how to pick up an outdoor projector? Is high brightness the most important?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weather has recently started to turn warmer. Many families choose outdoor camping for weekend or holiday trips to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and get in touch with nature.
For camping, in addition to tents, recliners and food, projectors can add a full sense of atmosphere to camping. So, how should you choose a projector for outdoor camping? What are the specifications to look for? Is a home projector or a portable projector better?
Choice 1: High-light projector
As the intensity of outdoor light is usually great, if you choose to use the projector to watch movies during the day, you need to take into account the light resistance of the projector itself. The light resistance is directly related to the brightness value of the product. The higher the general brightness, the less the picture is disturbed by light when used during the day. Then a high brightness projector can always create the effect of outdoor cinema. In terms of brightness value, it is recommended to choose 2500 ANSI lumens and above.
In addition, the overall configuration of products with high brightness is stronger. Whether in terms of performance or use experience, it can meet the diverse needs of users, and thus the price is correspondingly higher. But in addition to camping, the superb configuration can also be used for daily use at home. Users who have high requirements for configuration and want to experience home theater often in their lives can choose with confidence.
I recommend you here Dangbei Mars Pro, a 4K laser projector with incredible high brightness of 3,200 lumens. It is known for its high brightness and 4K resolution. Besides, it adopts couples of intelligent functions such as auto-focus, keystone correction, intelligent avoidance obstacle, intelligent screen alignment,etc. All of these smart features simplify the set up and use of projectors and allay the concerns of many projector users.
Choice 2: Portable projector
If you don't need to use it during the day, but only project at night, then you can be less demanding on the brightness of the projector. In this case, you can choose "a lightweight projector with slightly lower brightness, but smaller size and weight". Users can carry it around in their backpacks without adding extra burden to their travels. Usually the price of portable projection is around $1000, so you need to pay extra attention to the relevant parameters of the product when selecting.
When choosing a product, you can compare the battery capacity and duration of life. Insufficient battery life can lead to the inability to properly watch a complete film. In addition, the brightness, resolution should also be noted because these two factors will directly affect the picture effect. Therefore, you can try to choose a large brand with quality assurance.
Three factors need to be noted:
Memory
Memory is divided into two aspects: RAM&ROM. ROM is related to the amount of downloaded videos and software and other files. Usually the larger the ROM, the more videos, audios and pictures you can store. As for an outdoor projector, if you can restore some videos and movies in the projector,that would be much more convenient in case of no Wi-Fi conditions. Dangbei Mars Pro gets a huge memory of 4GB RAM+128GB ROM, allowing a smooth operation and much videos storage.
Resources
You need to pay attention to the video resources that come with the projection system. Some projectors only support a single platform of video resources, which cannot fully meet the diverse viewing needs of users. A system with powerful features can support a full range of multi-platform content.
Screen Casting
In the case of poor outdoor network, you can usually also choose to cast the contents of your phone to display, including downloaded videos and online music, etc. The projector's own screen casting function is particularly important at this time.
