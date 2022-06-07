Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Former San Francisco First Lady Gina Moscone

Published: Jun 07, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Former San Francisco First Lady Gina Moscone:

“Jennifer and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Gina Moscone. San Francisco will long remember her as a charming, gracious First Lady and a Trustee on the War Memorial Board, a person who gave so much to the City she grew up in and loved so much. Those who knew her will also remember her as a loving mother who doted on her children, all while remaining a fixture in civic life in San Francisco even after the passing of her beloved husband, George. Our hearts are with the Moscone family today as they grieve their mother.”

###