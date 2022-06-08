Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Prime Minister Han

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to discuss economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and promoting resilient supply chains in semiconductors and other key products.  They also spoke about the U.S.-ROK joint commitment to work together on addressing global health security and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring our countries are taking concrete steps to meet our commitments to combat climate change.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and Prime Minister Han also discussed efforts to deepen cooperation on emerging technologies and spoke about the importance of gender equity and equality across all our domestic and foreign policy goals.

