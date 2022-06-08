Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,936 in the last 365 days.

The United States, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Support of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR)

Today, on the margins of the Summit of the Americas, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, Civilian Deputy to the Commander and Foreign Policy Advisor, U.S. Southern Command Jean Manes, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Programs in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Heidi Fulton, U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Cynthia Telles, Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez and Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Carlos Correa (Colombia), Foreign Minister Arnoldo Andre Tinoco (Costa Rica), Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin and Minister of the Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition Gustavo Manrique Miranda (Ecuador), and Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes (Panama) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in support of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR).

CMAR is a precedent-setting regional ocean conservation effort that spans more than 500,000 square kilometers, covering one of the most highly productive and biologically diverse areas in the ocean.  It is also home to the world-renowned Cocos, Coiba, Galápagos, Gorgona, and Malpelo Islands, harbors unique and vulnerable habitats, and supports a rich diversity of flora and fauna.  The region is widely recognized as one of the most important areas for the protection, conservation, and management of biodiversity in the Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding, the United States and the CMAR countries will work together to strengthen marine governance, maritime security, and marine conservation finance, contribute to the goal of effectively conserving or protecting at least 30 percent of the global ocean by 2030, and preserve migratory routes for sea turtles, whales, sharks, and rays.  The United States and the CMAR countries will also collaborate to address the challenges that threaten CMAR, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and to protect marine biodiversity and other ocean resources from the impacts of climate change.

For more information, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

You just read:

The United States, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Support of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.