Secretary Blinken’s Call with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.  Secretary Blinken discussed with Chairperson Faki the importance of ending Russia’s war on Ukraine and its effects on global food insecurity.  The Secretary underscored that U.S. sanctions do not prevent the export of Ukrainian or Russian agricultural commodities, including food and fertilizer, nor do they prevent transactions that are necessary for these exports, such as banking or shipping.  The Secretary emphasized the need for safe passage of all commercial vessels to and from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

