Blockchain Investor Club Satoshi Salon Gathers in at Consensus 2022

Satoshi Salon’s invite-only startup pitch session provides access to capital and expertise

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Satoshi Salon LA, a members-only investor network for blockchain and technology leaders, today announced it will be hosting a VIP invite-only “Demo Day” featuring a half-dozen blockchain startups at Consensus 2022, June 10th from 4-6 PM. Attendees must have a Consensus ticket to attend this Satoshi Salon. Save 25% on your Consensus ticket with our community code. To present at Satoshi, please Inquire with contact@layer1events.com

Satoshi Salon is an events member club for blockchain leaders and entrepreneurs, hosted in exclusive venues by Satoshi Hosts. At these invite-only events, leaders, innovators, and investors in blockchain, fintech, and emerging technology are invited to enjoy dinner, drinks, and thought-leader discussion to drive the industry forward. Gatherings take place at the home or selected venue of Satoshi Hosts, who personally curate their guests. The investors and startups will meet at the Premium Meeting Room #17B on the 4th floor of the Convention Center during Consensus, near Paypal, Polygon, Mastercard, Copper, and NEAR.

Schedule:

3:30pm: Room opens for networking (4th floor of Austin Convention Center, Room 17B at Consensus, next to PayPal)

4-6pm: Satoshi Salon

Launching in Q3 2022, Satoshi Hosts and members will be airdropped membership NFTs giving them exclusive access to the international club of hosts and members. Submit the form below to inquire about becoming a Satoshi Host or to become a Salon member. Membership is limited. Form: https://forms.gle/cmoMTzAcNSzL6gNc7



Exhibitors at the networking event will also be :

Cloaked Wireless, a secure mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses blockchain to eliminate human error and provide wireless subscribers with protection against SIM swaps and port out attacks.

Pocket Network, a relay infrastructure middleware protocol that provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally distributed network of 40k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 40+ blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, Fuse, Avalanche, and Harmony.

HelloVacay, a gamified play-to-earn travel experience. In partnership with Priceline, HelloVacay offers an affordable membership-based subscription platform to give all travelers access to private, discounted hotel rates.

BlockchainWire is the first press release distribution service focused exclusively on blockchain, cryptocurrency, distributed ledger, and ICO/STO news.

TransformVentures provides capital and resources to Blockchain & Cryptocurrency projects with high-growth potential.

About Layer1 Events

Layer1 Events is a multifaceted approach to optimized blockchain events and marketing. Layer1 Events produces Satoshi Salon and is a subsidiary of Transform Ventures- Fueling future innovation. https://transformventures.io/



Twitter - Linkedin - Facebook - Telegram



Layer1 Events contact@layer1events.com