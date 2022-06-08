Maxio Launches SaaSOptics’ Financial Operations Capabilities in EMEA
There is a huge opportunity for the SaaSOptics platform to help companies successfully optimise customer value and growth through its subscription management and financial operations capabilities.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxio, an all-in-one revenue management and advanced subscription billing solution for high-growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, today announced it is launching its SaaSOptics financial operations product in the EMEA region this month. The SaaSOptics platform enables businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments, and automate IFRS-compliant revenue recognition.
— Sally-Ann O’Callaghan, EMEA Regional Director, Maxio
“As more and more industries are shifting to subscriptions and complex billing and pricing models, it’s vital they have the right tools in place to manage and properly recognize their business’s revenue,” said Sally-Ann O’Callaghan, EMEA Regional Director for Maxio. “This is why I’m incredibly excited that the SaaSOptics platform will now be widely available to growing SaaS businesses in the EMEA region. There is a huge opportunity for the platform to help companies successfully optimise customer value and growth through its subscription management and financial operations capabilities.”
The SaaSOptics financial operations platform was purpose-built for term subscription B2B SaaS businesses. SaaSOptics creates a seamless flow of vital financial information that makes it easy to report, recognize, and realise revenue by easily connecting to a user’s customer relationship management (CRM) software and general ledger of choice. Businesses that are built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on manual spreadsheets and are able to streamline financial operations.
Other key benefits of the SaaSOptics platform include:
- Automated order-to-cash process with general ledger and CRM integrations as well as the ability to invoice and collect payments all in the same place.
- Error-proof revenue recognition that immediately generates complex revenue recognition schedules and quickly reflects changes to existing orders.
- Accurate reporting that enables users to dependably report on financial and SaaS metrics using transaction-based data that better informs decision making with cohort analysis, projections, and momentum reports.
- Expense recognition that automatically accounts for prepaid expenses, sales commissions, and fixed assets and enables users to gain a better understanding of the relationship between revenue and expenses in the business.
Subject matter experts from SaaSOptics will be hosting a webinar on 23 June that will examine the challenges faced by European-based SaaS finance teams and how the SaaSOptics platform can be instrumental when it comes to successfully fundraising, completing month-end close, and passing audits. The webinar is open to the public and interested participants can register online.
Already well established in the United States, including dozens of clients in Europe, more than 1,000 customers and $24 billion in investor capital trust the SaaSOptics platform to automate subscription management, revenue recognition, and SaaS metrics.
“Accurate financial data is probably the most important thing not only to my team and the C-suite, but also to our investors,” said Director of Finance for HaulHub, Sarah Hickey, CPA. “Sure, there's human error in implementing and importing things, but I know the numbers that are coming out of SaaSOptics are correct.”
"I have implemented the SaaSOptics platform at three different companies and it works just as well at $100k in ARR or $100M in ARR,” said Anthony Nitsos, founder of SaaS Gurus. “It provides a very nice customer-centric view of all transactions making it very easy to manage subscription start and end dates, revenue recognition, MRR/ARR, churn, contraction, and expansion and retention numbers.”
The EMEA release of the SaaSOptics product comes not long after SaaSOptics and Chargify first publicly announced in April they were merging to become Maxio, following a combined $150 million growth equity investment by Battery Ventures. SaaSOptics, alongside Chargify, will be showcasing its solutions at the Dublin Tech Summit as a silver partner this 15-16 June 2022 where O’Callaghan is also a guest speaker during a panel discussion on digital transformation.
With more than 2,300 customers worldwide and $10 billion in customer annual recurring revenue managed, the Maxio brand will continue to drive innovation in the financial technology space, while providing customers with world-class support for all Chargify and SaaSOptics solutions.
Visit SaaSOptics online to learn more about how its solutions make financial operations for SaaS businesses streamlined and easier than ever before.
About Maxio
Maxio provides billing and financial operations platforms that help growing subscription businesses offer flexible pricing and packaging without the back office headaches. These solutions cover the full spectrum of the subscription lifecycle including subscription and customer management, billing and payments, GAAP/IFRS-compliant financials, and SaaS metrics and analytics. Maxio serves more than 2,300 customers worldwide and manages more than $10 billion in revenue.
About SaaSOptics
SaaSOptics is a subscription management platform that automates financial operations for growing B2B SaaS businesses. A cloud-based solution, the SaaSOptics platform allows businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments smoothly and automate GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition. Businesses built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations. SaaSOptics is easy to use, trusted by investors, within reach for early-stage startups and provides a streamlined implementation process.
About Chargify
Chargify is a globally-recognized leader in the recurring billing and subscription management space. Chargify has helped thousands of businesses manage millions of offers that drive billions in annual revenue. Chargify removes billing bottlenecks and gives front, corner, and back office teams the speed and flexibility to grow faster. Over the past decade, Chargify has continued to expand its offerings to address the complexities of the entire subscription lifecycle: recurring billing, subscription management, revenue retention, prepaid subscriptions, revenue operations, and events-based billing.
