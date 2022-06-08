CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON PROUDLY ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF HIS NEW BOOK ‘OUTLAWS’
U.S.A. Today emerging author Christopher Anderson is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, Outlaws.
Born from my passion for the Wild West and Billy the Kid, this novel and many more to come will wait for worthy readers.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today emerging author Christopher Anderson is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, Outlaws. This edge-of-your-seat thriller follows the story of the world’s most notorious outlaw, more commonly known as Billy the Kid.
About Outlaws
Outlaws is a story based on true, actual events. These events began in the mid-1870’s and helped shape the history of the Wild West. It tells us a story of a Legend… an Outlaw… known as William H. Bonney – aka Billy the Kid.
William was a young outlaw in history. He was born on NYC’s East Side, migrated to Kansas with his mother as a youth and then to New Mexico.
Outlaws takes you on a journey maneuvering through the life of one of the most notorious outlaws that ever lived, Billy the Kid.
Outlaws is a fast-paced, action-packed novel that will keep readers hooked from the very first page. With twists and turns around every corner, Outlaws is sure to keep readers guessing until the very end.
You can order a paperback, hardcopy, or a digital format for Outlaws at the book’s official website.
About the Author
Christopher Anderson is an old-fashioned “Yes ma’am, no ma’am” kind of a guy from Bryan/College Station, Texas.
Outlaws is his first book inspired by his passion for Billy the Kid. He was motivated by movies, and vacation trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico which is near the old town of Lincoln. It was exhilarating for Christopher to write this novel and he hopes the reader shares the same sentiment.
Anderson is a skilled writer who knows how to keep readers entertained. Outlaws is yet another example of his ability to craft a page-turner that will leave readers wanting more.
Those who are looking for an exciting, suspenseful read will not be disappointed with Outlaws. This novel is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats until the very last page.
