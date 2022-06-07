Coldwell Banker Select 2nd Annual Life Jacket Drive
Donate and Save a Life!RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
2nd Annual Life Jacket Drive
Donate and Save a Life
Northern Nevada: Coldwell Banker Select and the company’s Select Cares Program is preparing for Summer and asking for help in giving back to our communities. Select Cares is about giving, contributing, and helping those who cannot help themselves. Community outreach allows us to influence younger generations to give back to our community. It helps the community grow in a substantial way. Not only does it make you feel good, but it brings the community together as a whole. We encourage our employees and agents to volunteer in their communities, which has proven to help boost the self-confidence of individuals, getting them out of their comfort zone and dealing with real-world problems. It also can bring certain perspectives into view that may not have been aware of until seen others in need.
Every year, drowning continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide; with children being especially at risk. In 2021, our goal was to collect 2,000 life jackets and with the help of our employees, agents, and communities we were able to donate over 2,300 life jackets last year. This year we would like to continue promoting water safety and are committed to donating 3,000 life jackets through our real estate offices and Select Cares program.
Help save lives by donating life jackets to any of our Select offices now through June 24th. The areas that our company will focus on are local families, fire departments and other non-profit organizations that support water safety. A list of our offices can be found on the attached flyer promoting this year’s life jacket drive.
About Select Group Real Estate Services:
Coldwell Banker Select is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Companies, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 7 companies with over 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada. Over the past three decades, The Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
“Redefining Real Estate with each exceptional customer experience.”
Dan Jacuzzi , CEO
Daniel Jacuzzi
Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate
email us here