A company with long, successful history in #YesWV – Meet Paul Wissmach Glass Company

For the past century, Paul Wissmach Glass Company (PWG) have honed their craft and created beautiful, functional art in Paden City, West Virginia. Opened in 1901, the company began manufacturing colored sheets of glasses for stained glass and art studios, as well as for manufactured items like tile and lighting. PWG prides itself on constantly introducing new colors and types of glass to meet the demands of today’s glass artists and designers.

Recently, PWG launched a new product. The company is producing Crystal Clear Easy Melt ™- a product aimed to appeal to blown glass artists. The product is high clarity with no blue or green tint and is fast-melting with long workability. So far, the product has gone over quite well

with PWG shipping 100,000 pounds of the product since its official launch in late 2021.

The company’s successful history means PWG is well known to potential employees and suppliers. The company employs 40 West Virginians who love what they do and are proud to be working for such a well-established, successful business. The many connections made over the years have benefited the business in more ways than one, especially when it comes to exporting products. Exports make up 40 percent of the products the company sells, meaning PWG contributes lots of external dollars to the state economy.

“We are thankful Paul Wissmach Glass Company has such a long and successful history in our great state,” says West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WV DED) secretary

Mitch Carmichael. “Companies like this one prove that businesses can thrive in our pro-business climate.”

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development has helped PWG with training grants, accessing international markets and assistance in building connections.

“The decision-makers and the team at the WV DED are very accessible and eager to help us succeed,” says Jason Wilburn, owner of PWG. “Paul Wissmach Glass Company will continue to say #YesWV, as we have for over 100 years, because of the great people we get to work with every day.”