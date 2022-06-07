The Prime Minister announces a reappointment in the senior ranks of the Public Service

CANADA, July 6 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the reappointment of:

David Vigneault, as Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, effective June 19, 2022.

Mr. Vigneault brings a wealth of experience from the intelligence and security community to the role, including almost two decades as a senior public servant at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Canada Border Services Agency, and the Privy Council Office.