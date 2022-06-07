New A-1 Mountain Road bridge open to traffic ahead of schedule

FLAGSTAFF – The Arizona Department of Transportation has replaced the A-1 Mountain Road bridge in west Flagstaff ahead of schedule thanks to an innovative bridge construction method. The new bridge was opened to traffic Tuesday, June 7.

Crews used an accelerated bridge construction method known as a geosynthetic reinforced soil-integrated bridge system. Utilizing this method benefits drivers with a serious savings in construction time, allowing the project to be completed sooner than traditional methods. The A-1 Mountain Road bridge was demolished and replaced in a little over a month.

Crews will return later this month to put down final striping and roadway markings on the bridge. That process will require ramp restrictions.

ADOT first employed this innovative technique a few years ago when the agency replaced the Meteor City Road bridge over I-40 east of Flagstaff.

The $4.9 million project is located about 5 miles west of the I-17 junction along I-40.

For more information on the project, visit azdot.gov/i40-A1-Mountain.