Sopertown Road Closed This Week in Columbia Township, Bradford County

Montoursville – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) will be closed this week between the intersection with Route 4016 (Austinville Road) and Crapser Hill Road (T-654) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 8 through Friday, June 10, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing pipe replacements on Sopertown Road. A detour using Austinville Road and Lodge Hill Road (T-806) will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on the project is expected to be completed, Friday, June 10, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

