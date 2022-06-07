New Stop Sign Configuration at Route 392/Red Mill Road Intersection in Newberry Township, York County

06/07/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a new stop sign configuration will be in place beginning Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the intersection of Route 392 (Yocumtown Road) and Red Mill Road in Newberry Township, York County.

The new configuration includes the addition of a stop sign on eastbound Yocumtown Road, making the intersection an All-Way Stop.





This new stop condition on eastbound Yocumtown Road will be marked by a “Stop Ahead” sign with a flashing amber light, as well as a flashing red light on the new stop sign.





The amber light will remain in place for 30 days and the red light will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed.





In addition, there will be a variable message sign (VMS) alerting motorists traveling eastbound on Yocumtown Road of the new stop condition.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





