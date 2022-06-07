Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,868 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Bristol Pike Ramp to Eastbound Tyburn Road to Close Next Week for Patching, Pavement Repair in Falls Township

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from southbound Bristol Pike to eastbound Tyburn Road in Falls Township, Bucks County is scheduled to close on Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for patching and pavement repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, southbound Philadelphia Avenue/Bristol Pike motorists will use Pennsylvania Avenue to access eastbound Tyburn Road. Local access will be maintained up to the ramp closure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

SB Bristol Pike to EB Tyburn Road Ramp Closure.jpg

You just read:

Southbound Bristol Pike Ramp to Eastbound Tyburn Road to Close Next Week for Patching, Pavement Repair in Falls Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.