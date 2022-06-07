Mateen Motavaf's Experience Working Towards Improving Chronic Health Diseases

Mateen Motavaf

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mateen Motavaf, the co-founder of the Chronic Illness Education and Prevention Association (CIEPA) Movement, has been working to raise awareness about chronic illnesses.

In his lectures, Mateen discusses scientific education and modern research related to chronic diseases in order to help people with these conditions improve their quality of life. The nonprofit organization's platforms offer articles on how to live a healthier lifestyle as well as healthy recipes for those who are unable or unwilling to change their diet drastically. Mateen also provides motivational stories from other people living with chronic illnesses that give hope and inspiration.

The work Mateen and his team are doing are incredibly important, as chronic diseases are on the rise. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of all American adults have one or more chronic health conditions. That's 117 million people! Some of the most common chronic illnesses include heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing chronic diseases, learning about available treatments and strategies is a good place to start. Mateen's work can help people living with chronic illnesses gain the knowledge they need to better manage their conditions and improve their quality of life.

Mateen has been studying and researching chronic illnesses since 2019. Mateen has been a research intern at Northwestern University. He was assigned to conduct research regarding Antibody Validation for Kidney Organoid Characterization at the Wertheim Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, which he presented at the Northwestern CTC Poster Symposium two months later.

In May of 2019, at Standford University, Mateen conducted research involving CRISPR Cas-9 Knockout for different hormone pathways to further understand the effects and causes of different metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. He had vast experience in western blotting, image development, and collagen-coated plate maintenance involving inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT). Mateen was also a part of the Harvard Medical School and Joslin Diabetes Center, Department of Research. His research was entitled The Role of CD5 in Waste and Disease in a Mouse Model. The study found that deletion of the gene CD5 leads to increased insulin resistance and fatty liver disease in mice. Furthermore, with the help of the Joslin Diabetes Center, Mateen Motavaf co-founded Type One Advocates.

Type One Advocates aims to assist newly diagnosed diabetic adolescents by raising cash, directing them to the appropriate resources, and supporting their families. Type One Advocates, he explained, was founded to empower Type 1 individuals and their families. Since its start, Type One Advocates has assisted over 1,000 families. Mateen focuses on teaching Type 1 patients how to incorporate their diabetes into their everyday routines, which is one of the most difficult things for newly diagnosed patients to do. They also encourage people to share their tales on their site in order to spread happiness among the Type One community. In addition to his research experience, Mateen possesses hands-on experience with chronic illness care from first-hand interactions with patients. This gives him a unique perspective on how to educate people about living with chronic illnesses. He has been also a clinical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2021.

In 2020, Mateen Motavaf co-founded CIEPA. He is also the president of this nonprofit organization. CIEPA's objective is to increase awareness of chronic illness, educate the general public about preventative measures, and enforce the connection between modern scientific study and everyday lifestyle choices in order to improve one's overall well-being. Mateen was in charge of putting together a team that would summarize and analyze published research papers as well as write a simple summary for the average person to read. The CIEPA team is made up of medical experts from a variety of specialties. His staff gives lectures based on scientific education and contemporary research that help people with chronic illnesses enhance their quality of life. This is accomplished by writing articles, developing healthy recipes, and sharing inspirational stories.

The association's blogs and articles are mostly inspirational and educational in character. Their social media account is full of motivational quotations for those suffering from chronic conditions. They offer suggestions for dealing with the day-to-day challenges of living with this condition. People are also encouraged to share their tales on their platforms since they feel storytelling is one of the most effective methods to connect with others.

Finally, because one of the difficulties that patients confront is maintaining a healthy diet, the CIEPA Movement develops and distributes healthy recipes to help people do so. They do this in order to promote the idea that there are meals available that are both delectable and nutritious. They already have all of the equipment and instructions necessary to prepare the food, so all that the reader needs to do is follow the simple steps. CIEPA's overall goal is to help people with chronic illnesses lead fulfilling lives by arming them with the necessary education and tools.

Mateen has been at the forefront of this movement and has been striving tirelessly to improve the quality of life for those affected by chronic conditions. Mateen's work is invaluable in the fight against chronic diseases. By raising awareness and educating people about chronic illnesses, he is helping to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.