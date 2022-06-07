Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,873 in the last 365 days.

Renewal of the Charter of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of State renewed the Charter of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee.  The Committee was established by the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act (Public Law 97-446) to provide recommendations regarding requests for assistance from foreign governments under the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

The Committee carries out investigation and review of foreign government requests and provides recommendations to the State Department regarding agreements or emergency actions that create import restrictions on designated archaeological and/or ethnological material.  The Committee also undertakes continuing review of the effectiveness of cultural property agreements and emergency actions.

The presidentially-appointed members include individuals representing the interests of museums; experts in the fields of archaeology, anthropology, or related areas; experts in the international sale of archaeological, ethnological, and other cultural property; and individuals who represent the interests of the general public.

For further information, contact ECA-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

Renewal of the Charter of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.