Scholastic Action Shooting Program State Championship brings out some of the nation’s fastest shooters

More than 90 athletes ranging from grade school through high school competed in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program Iowa State Championship match, June 4 and 5, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City.

Nate Gibson, from the Iowa Dead Shots, won the Men’s High Over All Rimfire Pistol with a time of 31.85 seconds to complete all four stages. Braelyn Kuro, from Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, won the Ladies Rimfire Pistol High Over All with a time of 44.5 seconds. The Men’s High Over All Rifle competition was won by Brice Jones, from the Iowa Dead Shots, with a time of 26.67 seconds. Sydney Vavroch, from the Steel Shooters of Traer, won the Ladies High Over All for rifle in 34.48 seconds.

Squads from Ankeny Action, Baxter Shooting Sports, Carroll Action Shooting Sports, Central Iowa Scholastic Shooters, Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, Iowa Dead Shots, Montezuma SASP, and the Steel Shooters of Traer competed in rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol, and pistol caliber carbine disciplines. Complete results can be found online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ results.

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program combines precision and speed as contestants shoot a series of five different targets in four stages for a timed score. Athletes compete with rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol and pistol caliber carbine.

“All SASP activities incorporate two key elements- safety and fun. The Scholastic Action Shooting Program provides an opportunity to Iowa’s shooting sports athletes to learn to safely handle, use, and maintain firearms while also learning to compete in these sports,” said Chris Van Gorp, Shooting Sports coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The SASP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SASP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Action Shooting Program in Iowa, contact Van Gorp, at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.