Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,856 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Sullivan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis


7 June 2022


ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge James E. Sullivan. Those nominated by the commission are:


Craig K. Higgins – Higgins graduated in 1988 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and in 1991 from Drake University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.


Elaine A. Pudlowski – Pudlowski graduated in 1987 from Washington University in St. Louis and in 1993 from Washington University School of Law. She is a partner at Frankel, Rubin, Klein, Payne & Pudlowski.


David A. Roither – Roither graduated in 1996 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.


The commission received 20 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews on June 6 and 7, 2022. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Higgins received five votes, Pudlowski received five votes, and Roither received five votes. 


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Matthew J. Devoti, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission.



Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


You just read:

22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Sullivan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.