22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Sullivan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





7 June 2022





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge James E. Sullivan. Those nominated by the commission are:





Craig K. Higgins – Higgins graduated in 1988 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and in 1991 from Drake University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.





Elaine A. Pudlowski – Pudlowski graduated in 1987 from Washington University in St. Louis and in 1993 from Washington University School of Law. She is a partner at Frankel, Rubin, Klein, Payne & Pudlowski.





David A. Roither – Roither graduated in 1996 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.





The commission received 20 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews on June 6 and 7, 2022. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Higgins received five votes, Pudlowski received five votes, and Roither received five votes.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Matthew J. Devoti, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission.









