06/07/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Former Chief Justice William J. Sullivan

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the passing of the Honorable William J. Sullivan, who served as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court from 2001 to 2006:

“It is without doubt that Chief Justice Sullivan has made a lasting impact in Connecticut, having served as a judge for nearly three decades and authoring hundreds of opinions that continue to impact our legal system today. His service to our nation as a captain in the Army during the Vietnam War is also to be highly commended and respected. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues in the judicial branch.”