Flex ventures from Japan to launch first overseas dealership in San Diego specializing in retrofit Toyota Landcruisers
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flex Automotive, Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first overseas automotive dealership outside of Japan. The Flex San Diego dealership is targeting to open in Winter 2022.
Flex San Diego dealership will introduce to the California market, the popular retrofitted Toyota Landcruiser from Japan, the 106 and Wonder. A classically retrofitted Toyota Tacoma, Flex’s first endeavor in redesigning the pickup truck, is in development and will be launched first at the San Diego dealership.
About Flex in Japan
Flex was founded in 1967, and currently operates over 50 dealerships in Japan. “One dealership - One vehicle” a business concept that is rare in the industry, each dealership specializes in either the Toyota Landcruiser or the Toyota Hiace. Flex is the industry leader in the sales of both used models in Japan.
The retrofit series of both the Landcruiser and Hiace has been popular for the avid Flex fans.
The vehicles can be customized to the preferences of the customer using the online simulator .
Toyota Landcruiser 106
We introduce the model 106 - based on the Landcruiser 100 series that was released until 2007, the appearance is reminiscent of the Landcruiser 60 series. Curtain airbags, cruise control, electric control suspension, electric seats and seat heaters. Plenty of convenient functions, and yet the 106 maintains its classical appeal.
Toyota Landcruiser Wonder
On the base of the Landcruiser 80 series that was introduced in 1989, with the vintage face of the Landcruiser 60 series, the Wonder creates an expression that is generationally charming.
Toyota Tacoma
Launched solely for the American market, the retrofit Toyota Tacoma series is in development currently.
Upcoming Information
The Renoca by Flex Instagram account will announce any new information regarding the retrofit vehicles and the development of the new dealership in San Diego. https://www.instagram.com/renocabyflex/
Yohei Nakamura
Flex Automotive Inc.
nakamura-yo@flex.jp