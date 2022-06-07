Submit Release
The Timothy Iberger Scholarship for Entrepreneurs: Making the First Move to Change

Hingham Massachusetts Businessman Launches New Scholarship For Student Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The scholarship fund from Massachusetts based businessman Timothy Iberger is currently accepting applications. Students are encouraged to apply today at the official scholarship website. Timothy knows that education plays an important role in becoming a successful entrepreneur but not everyone can receive the necessary education needed for this foundation. The rising costs for education have made it increasingly difficult to get good quality education, let alone attend something like a university which is why Timothy Iberger has set his sights on addressing the problem through his scholarship program that he recently launched.

Mr. Iberger launched the scholarship which is available now in hopes that it will serve as a way for him to help others while also being an opportunity to help bring positive change to the world. He knows how important education is to one’s future and is saddened that not everyone can have the same opportunities with learning as he did. His scholarship will serve as his first steppingstone in helping with the problem of rising education costs. Interested students who wish to apply and learn more about Mr. Iberger’s scholarship can find his website that contains all the details you can read up about the scholarship as well as send an application.

Entrepreneurs serve to be one of the forefronts of change through action as they have the potential to make the ideas of others into reality through smart innovation coupled with their problem-solving skills. Throughout history, successful entrepreneurs and innovators have always brought with them positive change to the world by fixing various problems and bringing technology that advanced and improved on current ones. To be an entrepreneur sets you on a path filled with many competitions and risks and the best way to reduce these is through the power of education.

Being an entrepreneur and innovator himself, Timothy understands the crucial role education play and has launched his scholarship program as an attempt to help others. The scholarship program is primarily aimed toward helping students who have the same ambition as him on becoming an entrepreneur and also have a strong desire to help those through their future careers as one. The scholarship promises to award the lucky student with financial aid that will go towards paying their education and tuition fees. It is open to students who are either studying in college or high school graduates entering college with plans on doing the same.   For information about the scholarship and how you can apply, visit the official Timothy Iberger Scholarship website for all the information about how to apply.


Name: Timothy Iberger
Website: https://timothyibergerscholarship.com
Email: apply@timothyibergerscholarship.com

