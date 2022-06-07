Dr. Vikki Petersen, DC., CFMP, CCN, Co-Founder of Root Cause Medical Clinic, Identifies Mysterious Medical Condition and Offers Free Book

/EIN News/ -- Clearwater, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater, Florida -

In a recent interview, Dr. Vikki Petersen revealed that she identified a new medical condition called the "Subclinical Hiatal Hernia" that could be affecting millions of people, unbeknownst to them. When left untreated, a hiatal hernia can not only cause a great amount of discomfort but can also lead to long-term health problems.

For people encountering common health issues like acid reflux, bloating, anxiety, heart palpitations, panic attacks, chronic fatigue, heartburn, insomnia, constipation, or shortness of breath, this mysterious medical condition could be at the root cause for many or all of these symptoms.

"When you listen to that list of symptoms, you think, 'How could those possibly be related?' That's why it is misdiagnosed," said Dr. Vikki Petersen during the interview. "That's why people are suffering because there are up to 20 different symptoms associated with Hiatal Hernia Syndrome. The medical system is so compartmentalized today. If you have heart palpitations, you see a cardiologist. If you have shortness of breath, you see a lung doctor. You're seeing all these individual specialists but not realizing that there is a common root cause, and that's why we wrote the book. When this gets to a certain level of complexity and as it gets more serious and severe, patients are running to the ER, and they are absolutely miserable. The panic attacks and heart palpitations can basically ruin their lives."

Dr. Petersen co-founded Root Cause Medical Clinic decades ago with her husband, Dr. Richard Petersen with the ethos of discovering the root cause of health problems so natural healing can occur. Many patients seek care at their clinics when they've not been able to get proper diagnosis from other professionals in the traditional medical community. In fact, some patients tell Dr. Petersen other medical experts have told them the symptoms they are experiencing are "just in your head."

"They are told the symptoms have nothing to do with the hiatal hernia and we have absolutely disproved that," stated Dr. Petersen, who has treated thousands of patients. "Over and above that, if they don't find a hiatal hernia on the scan, the patient is told, 'You absolutely don't have one.' That's the additional new discovery that we found... which is that you can have pressure upon the diaphragm caused by the stomach, so we call this the "Subclinical" form of hiatal hernia. This is the one that eludes detection on a scan, but it's still creating this whole host of symptoms."

The Hiatal Hernia Syndrome book is the culmination of years of research, experience, and a proven track record of helping the vast majority of patients to heal their condition. According to Dr. Petersen, their clinics have an 85% success rate of treating hiatal hernia syndrome without the use of surgery or dangerous drugs.

To empower as many people as possible, Dr. Petersen has hired a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians who are best in class in their individual professions. "We have a 'brain trust,' as I like to call it," Petersen exclaimed. "We have a great team of doctors that work together that are bringing their own areas of expertise to our team."

The practitioners at Root Cause Medical Clinic have over 35 years of experience of successfully treating hiatal hernia. In addition to treating hernias, Root Cause Medical Clinic's team of experts also offer help with fatigue, headaches, autoimmune disease, and hormonal imbalances. They utilize internal medicine, functional medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, nutrition, IV therapy, supplements, and more.



