Get on board the dark rollercoaster ride with Exist In Ruin

Exist in Ruin - Teren

SEATTLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exist in Ruin is Symphonic Black Metal music mixed with a Melodic Death Metal vibe. The group is a passion project that was founded by guitarist and songwriter Teren, hailing from the Pacific Northwest.

The music behind Exist In Ruin is largely inspired by the Norwegian symphonic black metal band Dimmu Borgir and the Swedish melodic death metal band called Amon Amarth. Lyrically, this self-titled Exist in Ruin EP takes the listener on a dark rollercoaster ride through genocide, tyranny, religious persecution, mental illness, malpractice, and the supernatural. Persecution is the overwhelming theme throughout the album and each song tells a story of a ‘victim’ being persecuted by some entity, malpractice, or inner turmoil.

Teren is more than just the founder of Exist In Ruin, he is the man with the vision behind the album. The guitars, bass and drum programming were written and performed by Teren along with writing the lyrics and producing the vocal pattern designs. During the writing process Teren recruited world-class musicians from around the globe to make his dark musical vision a reality.

For the stunning, accompanying symphonic compositions he collaborated with Jonah Weingarten, the American keyboardist and composer for Danish & American metal band, Pyramaze. For the vocals he brought in world-class rock, metal and classical soprano Jessy Christ, from the French groups Syndro-syS and NZGL along with the brutal vocals from César Moreira from the Portuguese Death Metal band, Enblood. Sebastian Bracht, German guitarist and vocalist for Sophicide and Dahlian also provided a cappella metal choir vocals that makes the music soar to a whole new emotional level.

The virtuoso guitar solos on this project were delivered by Portuguese guitarist and composer, João Miguel (Enblood, Nephilim, Stonesun, Adamantine) and top-notch Bulgarian session guitarist Konstantin Raydovski provided the project with additional guitar solo shredding.

Exist in Ruin will continue to evolve musically and lyrically, and continue to recruit world class talent that is best for the sound of the project’s future releases.