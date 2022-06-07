Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 400 Block of 7th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the 400 block of 7th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, 35 year-old Nicholas Firestone, of York, PA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).