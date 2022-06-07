Anura.io Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award
Anura.io continues to exceed fraud detection standards and has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Threat Detection category.MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Anura.io has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Threat Detection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately identifying bots, malware, and human fraud.
"Anura is excited to be recognized for its work in protecting businesses from digital ad fraud. At Anura, we are committed to our mission to increase our clients’ growth by improving marketing results through accurate and effective ad fraud mitigation,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Anura Solutions, Rich Kahn. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team has done in achieving this mission.”
“We are so proud to name Anura.io as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Anura are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”
For information about Anura Solutions please visit www.Anura.io. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
About Anura Solutions LLC
Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately identifying bots, malware, and human fraud. By mitigating ad fraud, advertisers can invest more resources towards growing their business. The Anura solution eliminates false positives — only marking visitors as fraudulent when it is 100% confident, they aren’t real.
Benchmarked against validated conversion data, Anura can ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of the solution. Anura also offers the most detailed analytics dashboard to provide the proof of fraud. With a combination of machine learning and experienced engineers, Anura can detect even the most sophisticated fraud techniques in real-time.
Anura’s headquarters are located at 222 Carter Dr, Middletown DE 19709. For more information, visit https://www.anura.io/.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Rich Kahn
Anura Solutions, LLC
+1 888-337-0641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other