Georgia awards $7 million in home investment funds

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) awarded a total of $7 million amongst 15 communities across the state.

These funds were attained from the 2022 Community HOME Investment Program whose funds are annually allocated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

The funds will assist those 15 communities - four county governments, five non-profit organizations and six city governments - in providing safe and affordable housing to residents within.

Applicants for new construction received an award of $600,000 and are expected to build single-family homes for very low to low income-eligible homebuyers. Applicants for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation received $400,000.

In addition, the awarded communities will contribute more than $8 million total in matching funds to the grant awards. 

The 2022 CHIP grants are awarded to:

Cities

CHIP Funds Awarded

Activity

Baldwin County

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Grady County

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Gray, City of

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Hartwell, City of

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Louisville, City of

$       600,000.00

New Construction

Perry, City of

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Seminole County

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Warner Robins, City of

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Warrenton, City of

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Whitfield County

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Nonprofits

CHIP Funds Awarded

Activity

Garden City Team

$       400,000.00

Owner-occupied Rehabilitation

Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity

$       600,000.00

New Construction

Greene County Habitat for Humanity

$       600,000.00

New Construction

NeighborWorks of Columbus

$       600,000.00

New Construction

Thomasville Habitat for Humanity

$       600,000.00

New Construction

