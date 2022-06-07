Georgia awards $7 million in home investment funds

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) awarded a total of $7 million amongst 15 communities across the state.

These funds were attained from the 2022 Community HOME Investment Program whose funds are annually allocated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funds will assist those 15 communities - four county governments, five non-profit organizations and six city governments - in providing safe and affordable housing to residents within.

Applicants for new construction received an award of $600,000 and are expected to build single-family homes for very low to low income-eligible homebuyers. Applicants for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation received $400,000.

In addition, the awarded communities will contribute more than $8 million total in matching funds to the grant awards.

The 2022 CHIP grants are awarded to: