Global silicon anode material market to reach 1.63 billion by 2027
BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy, and Posco Chemical currently leading silicon anode material marketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anodes can come from several different materials. These include zinc, lithium, graphite, and platinum. A good anode should be an efficient reducing agent, have good conductivity, stability, and a high coulombic output (the electrical energy output). Currently, the two most commonly used anode materials are those based on carbon (graphite) and lithium alloyed metals. Silicon is considered a promising anode material for Li-ion batteries because of its record capacity (about 4000 mAh g−1), more than ten times higher than that of graphite, which is used in commercial batteries.
The global silicon anode material market was valued at USD 368.81 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1633.86 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.15% between 2021 and 2027. The growing demand for electric vehicles along with the high demand for lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications is driving the market growth. Moreover, strategies such as agreements and plant expansions undertaken by several prominent players in the lithium-ion battery anode industry are further fueling the lithium-ion battery anode industry growth across the globe.
The global Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery market competition is intense. BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy, Posco Chemical, Showa Denko, Tokai Carbon, Nippon Carbon, Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen), Shanshan Corporation, Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom), Group14, Nexeon, Shenzhen XFH Technology, Chengdu Guibao, Shandong Shida Shenghua are the leaders of the industry and hold key technologies, with high-end customers. However, most of them are still Not yet in commercial production, with a further expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future, especially in China.
Based on end-use, the lithium-ion battery anode market has been categorized into automotive and non-automotive. The automotive segment is projected to be the fast-growing segment of the lithium-ion battery anode market, by end-use, during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and Germany has propelled the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Growing concerns for environmental pollution with the use of fossil fuels are also one of the factors that promote the usage of lithium-ion batteries.
Based on the region, the lithium-ion battery anode market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for lithium-ion battery anode, which accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, in 2020. The lithium-ion battery anode market in the Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and South Korea. The lithium-ion battery anode industry in the Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace due to the high demand for lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications along with the innovation and technological advances in lithium-ion battery anode materials.
