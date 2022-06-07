Maryland State Police IMPACT For June 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The June 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- Troopers, Deputy State Fire Marshal Honored At Fallen Heroes Ceremony;
- PHOTOS: 2022 Fallen Heroes Ceremony;
- Trooper Saves Life Of Tow Truck Operator;
- Suspected Impaired Driver Rescued After Fiery Crash;
- Police Task Force Dismantles Eastern Shore Drug Operation;
- MSP Celebrates National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day;
- State Police Participate In National Drug Take Back Day;
- Maryland Torch Run “Flame Of Hope” Award Presented To Captain Brian Smith;
- MD Man Found Guilty In Murder For Hire Case
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT June 2022