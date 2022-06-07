Michigan Entrepreneur Taj Davis Helps Businesses Thrive With "My CEO University" Platform
My goal in fashioning My CEO University is to engineer a service that caters to the immediate needs of small business owners that also assists businesses develop a solid business credit profile”TROY, MI, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward-thinking trailblazer Taj Davis has developed an off-the-grid innovative company, My CEO University, breathing new life into small businesses. According to a recent report from Investopedia, "Approximately 20% of small businesses fail in their first year, 50% fail within five years, and 33% make it to 10 years and further." In the words of Mr. Davis, "I started My CEO University to create broader access to digital entrepreneurial educational materials, in a time when a significant portion of the workforce is navigating away from the typical 9-5 work dynamic, and in some form or another, transitioning into the world of small business." My CEO University helps position the budding businessperson to be successful.
— Taj Davis
My CEO University is a subscription-based virtual entrepreneurial academy that offers a vast library of digital business tools, including access to over 20 "How-To" Business Startup Masterclasses. These programs enhance the member's knowledge about correctly starting a small business and building a solid business credit profile, scaling their business properly, increasing productivity, and maximizing profits across multiple revenue streams. By garnering an impressive U.S.-based staff of veritable experts with over 100 plus years of combined relevant professional and educational experience, My CEO University is leaving the competition far behind.
Some services offered to meet the needs of their satisfied clientele include graphic design and branding services, social media management and marketing services, and small business coaching and consulting services. Mr. Davis and his team of seasoned forerunners will customize a strategy that increases each company's exposure, revenue, and credit score.
To assist new and established businesses with their financial needs, My CEO University has a program that extends credit terms to approved business accounts to pay later for today's products or services. As a bonus, My CEO University will automatically report the client's subscription payments to multiple business credit reporting agencies, including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian Business, and Equifax Commercial, every month. By becoming a member, clients can build business credit on autopilot.
Taj Davis
My CEO University
+1 2484830676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter