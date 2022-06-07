Portable Printer Market Growing at Healthy CAGR over Forecast 2020 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for on-the go label printing has been resulting in rapid adoption of portable printer Market. Moreover, the integration of technology in portable wireless printers that is designed to work on variety of bar coding systems such as QR and MAXI is expected to drive demand market over the forecast period. The rising awareness of benefits of potable printers is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Potable printers allow users to print from any devices other than just laptops or compact storage cards, saves time as one can print a document from anywhere, offers security and supports flexible working. These printers provider greater productivity, and accuracy during the management process, compared with traditional office printers which require a huge space and time. Furthermore, government emphasis on digitalization has resulted in internet penetration and use of cloud platforms and connected devices globally. This factor has been opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global portable printer market. The players are coming up with features like Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct Connectivity with portable printers, Liquid Crustal Display (LCD) screen and compatibility with Epson iPrint, Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print.

The Global Portable Printer Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Portable Printer market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Portable Printer industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Portable Printer market.

Top competitors of the Portable Printer Market profiled in the report include:

Canon, Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Printek LLC, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Polaroid Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of technology, the market report is segmented into impact, thermal and inkjet. Among these, thermal segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely used in printing documents, asset management tags, in creation of safety designs, barcode labels and shipping labels. The durability of thermal printers, high quality print and less maintenance cost are other factors expected to drive demand for thermal printers.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market report is segmented into transportation & logistics, healthcare, telecom, retail, others. Among these, transportation & logistics segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need of cost effective receipt printers, and technological advancements in portable computing.

Asia Pacific portable printer market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This is due to rapid growth in e-commerce sector and ongoing trend of remote working due to Covid 19 pandemic in countries in the region.

North America portable printer market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to wide use of portable printers in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and transportation in countries in the region.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen has segmented the global portable printer market on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and region:

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Impact

Thermal

Inkjet

By Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis of the Portable Printer Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Portable Printer market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Portable Printer business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Portable Printer market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Portable Printer market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

