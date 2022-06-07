Turntable Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 361.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing trend of DJ and emergence of numerous new players

Turntable Market Size to Rising popularity of in-house DJ, increasing demand for rental turntables & growing preference for vinyl records and live shows are some key factors expected to market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global turntable market size is expected to reach USD 508.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of in-house DJ and EDM, growing number of DJs preferring to rent music equipment, and increasing trend of vinyl records to boost aesthetic appeal are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. The advent of vintage turntables and reemergence of trend of vinyl records has further boosted demand for turntables and is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Turntable is a circular rotating platform of a phonograph such as record player and gramophone, among others. It is a device specifically used for playing sound recording and nowadays versatile and modern devices in cost-effective prices. Modern turntables are equipped with advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports that enable seamless recording of vinyl to the computer. Turntables have been in high demand owing to increasing trend of hip-hop music and live shows. Rising level of disposable income has further contributed to the growing number of DJs and new individuals who have forayed into the music stream. Turntables also generate high-quality sounds and provides a cultural quality.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Turntable Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Turntable market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Turntable market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

DJ segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising popularity of DJ music across the globe, increasing demand for turntables from new and emerging DJs, and growing trend of in-house DJ and live music shows.

Moving magnet segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Moving magnet design is durable, is equipped with a user-replaceable stylus, and delivers moderate to high output level which have increased their adoption in home stereo systems and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

Music composition segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of turntables for hip-hop, classical, or EDM music composition.

North America is expected to dominate other regions in terms of revenue over the forecast period attributed to rising popularity and trend of DJ music, presence of large number of music clubs and bars, and increasing number of live shows, music concerts, and music shows in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Sound United, LLC, inMusic, Inc., Clear Audio Electronic GmBH, Panasonic Corporation, Thorens, Pro-Ject Audio Systems, Audio-Technica Corporation, TEAC Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, and Crosley Radio.

Furthermore, the report divides the Turntable market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global turntable market on the basis of type, cartridges, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Belt drive

Direct Drive

Idler Wheel

DJ

Cartridges Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Moving Magnet

Moving Coil

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Residential

Music Composition

Music Clubs & Bars

Concerts

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Turntable Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Turntable industry

