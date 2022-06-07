Nanodiamonds Market worth USD 371.48 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 12.91%

A group of research analysts from Strategic Market Research had stated that the Nanodiamonds Market accounted for up to USD 110.31 Million in 2020 & is forecasted to reach USD 371.48 Million in 2030, along with a CAGR of 12.91 %. The rise in need for reducing the expense of cancer research, its Cost-effectiveness, drug delivery, and increasing applications in the electronics and biomedical industries are driving the market growth forward.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanodiamonds is a term which is used to describe the diamond particles so small that they are measured in terms of nanometres, or Millionths of a meter. The size of the Nanodiamonds typically ranges from 3-5 nm to 100 nm. The key factors that are spearheading the growth of the Global Nanodiamonds Market are increasing production scale of Nanodiamonds, rise in applications of Nanodiamonds in various industries like electronics, bio-medical, etc., cost-effectiveness, and its increasing demand for polishing of silicon wafers, glass & ceramics. On the basis of Applications, the Finish Polishing segment held the most significant market share of around 73.27%, with a burgeoning CAGR of 12.17%. On a regional basis, the Asia-Pacific held the highest share, with nearly 43.77% of the entire market.

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/nanodiamonds-market

The report laid out by Strategic Market Research on the Nanodiamonds Market is ramified based on:

Applications

Lubricants

Finish Polishing

Electroplating & Anti-Wear/Friction Coatings

Composites

Skincare

Supercapacitors

Batteries

Drug Delivery

Regions:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Finland

Switzerland

France

Russian Federation

U.K

Finland

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

New Zealand

Australia

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Nanodiamonds Market Report published in the month of January 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/nanodiamonds-market





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 12.91% 2030 Value Projection USD 371.48 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 110.31 Million Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Kerridge Commercial Systems Limited, Ray Techniques Ltd,Daicel Corporation, SINO-CRYSTAL MICRO-DIAMOND,FND BIOTECH,Adámas Nanotechnologies,SINTA,TONG LI TECH CO LTD. Columbus NanoWorks Inc,NVISION IMAGING Technologies GmbH Leading Segment Based on Application Finish polishing Leading Region Asia Pacific Segments covered Application, Region Growth Drivers



Biomedical sector





Pertinent factors spearheading the Market Growth :

The large scale production of Nanodiamonds is the major factor driving the overall market growth worldwide. According to a research in 2020, it was discovered that Russia was the largest producer of Nanodiamonds in the world (24 million carats), followed by Canada (17 million carats), Botswana (13 million carats), Angola (8 million carats), South Africa (4 million carats), Republic of Congo (3 million carats), & Others (5 million carats).





Furthermore, the rise of application of Nanodiamonds in various industries like bio-medical, electronics, etc., its cost-effectiveness, rise in need for reducing the expense of cancer research, & its increasing demand for polishing of silicon wafers, glass & ceramics are augmenting the overall market growth. In 2020, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported that the silicon wafer area shipments rose globally while the revenue remained unchanged from 2019 at $11,170 million. The Silicon shipments summed up to 12,407 million square inches (MSI), as compared to 11,810 MSI shipped in 2019.





In terms of Applications, the ‘Finish Polishing’ segment held the maximum proportion of the market share.

In terms of Applications, the market is ramified into Lubricants, Finish Polishing, Electroplating & Anti-Wear/Friction Coatings, Composites, Skincare, Supercapacitors, Batteries, and Drug Delivery. The ‘Finish Polishing’ segment held the highest proportion of the market share at nearly 73.27% in 2020, with a CAGR of 12.17%. Chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is one of the most advanced Finish polishing techniques that has recently been applied to both amorphous silicon (a-Si) and polycrystalline silicon (poly-Si) thin films. The use of CMP on these materials has been shown to improve the device performance & enable a new process of integration techniques, which in turn is driving the overall growth of this segment. The global CMP Equipment market was worth US$2 Billion in the year 2020 and is projected to reach around US$2.8 Billion by 2026, with a promising CAGR of 5.8% throughout the analysis period. In the United States, the CMP Equipment market accounted for up to US$571 Million in the year 2021. China is forecasted to reach an overall market size of US$549.9 Million by the year 2026, along with a CAGR of 8.4% during the analysis period.





The Asia Pacific region comprehensively dominated the market in 2020

The Asia-Pacific region led the market comprehensively in 2020, with a share of around 43.77% & is expected to continue its dominance with a promising CAGR throughout the estimated time frame. The rise in demand for Nanodiamonds in biomedical & automotive sectors in countries like India and China are proliferating the market growth of this region.





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/nanodiamonds-market





List of key players operating in the Nanodiamonds Market:

· Carbodeon Ltd

· Ray Techniques Ltd.

· NanoDiamond Products Limited

· Diacel Corporation

· NanoTech Lubricants

· Microdiamant

· Beijing Grish Hitech Co. Ltd.,

· Henan Yuxing Sino-Crystal Micron Diamond

· Henan Union Abrasives Corp

· Adamas Technologies

· SINTA





Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of Semiconductor and Electronics reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/semiconductor-and-electronics





Recent Developments:

On April 4th 2022, the researchers at the University of North Texas successfully developed a method to form ultra-uniform Nanodiamonds without the requirement of any explosives. The tiny gems are only a few nanometres wide and are very much crucial for drug delivery, quantum computer processors, and sensors.





On January 15th 2021, a team of scientists from The University of Queensland, Osaka University, & the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Engineering conducted a testing process for tiny Nanodiamonds coated with a highly advanced heat-releasing polymer to determine the various thermal properties of cells. This work is expected to cater to a new set of heat-based treatments for destroying cancer cells and bacteria.





On November 25th 2020, a research study was conducted McKendry group, from which it was discovered that the various quantum sensing abilities of Nanodiamonds can be used widely to improve the sensitivity range of paper-based diagnostic tests thus allowing for the earlier detection of life-threatening diseases such as HIV.





Related Reports:

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report with Insights & Forecast 2030 deciphers a detailed idea about the valuable market insights like the restraining factors, driving factors, opportunities, etc. The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market share in 2020 was valued up to USD 550.97 billion. It is predicted to reach almost USD 1677.91 billion by 2030, with a promising CAGR of 11.78% per cent. Key factors that are driving the market growth continuously are the increase in the number of NCD or chronic diseases, needle injuries, & usage of injections worldwide. The key organizations' operating in the market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Schott AG, Pfizer Inc, Gerresheimer, Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International Inc, etc.





Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030 highlights a 360-degree idea about the crucial market insights like restraints, drivers, future opportunities, etc. In 2020, the Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market share accounted for USD 5.37 billion and the market is poised to grow up to USD 10.14 billion in 2030, with a burgeoning CAGR of 6.5%. The major factors expediting the market growth are Research and Development Proficiencies, Rising Prevalence of Obesity, Growing Investment in Healthcare Facilities, etc. The key organizations prevailing in this market are AdminMed, NanoBioSciences LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Zosano Pharma Corporation, Raphas Co. Ltd, Nanopass Technologies Ltd, etc.





Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030 elucidates an overall idea about the key market insights such as opportunities, drivers, restraining factors, etc. In 2020, the overall share of the Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market summed up to USD 3.67 billion. It is predicted to reach around USD 8.7 billion by 2030, with a promising CAGR of 9.0 %. The essential factors that are fuelling the market growth are the advent of rapid technological advancements, an increase in obesity leading to neurological illnesses, and the successful implementation of new findings. The key organizations associated with this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., AbaStarMDx Inc., Abiant, Inc., Avacta Group plc, Diagenetic Asa, Banyan Biomarkers, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals Inc., etc.





Contrast Media Injectors Market

Contrast Media Injectors Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030 encompasses a 360-degree concept of the different market insights, like drivers, restraints, opportunities, etc. In 2020, the Contrast Media Injectors Market share was worth USD 1.3 billion. It is predicted to reach around USD 2.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5%. The vital factors that are proliferating the market growth are the increasing number of cancer cases & CVD (cardiovascular diseases) cases globally. Apart from that, the pertinent players associated with this market are Bayer Ag GE Company Bracco Imaging S.P.A Guerbet Group Ulrich GmbH & Co. K.G. Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd, etc.





Human Microbiome Market

Human Microbiome Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030 delineates a fully detailed concept on the variety of market insights, like drivers, opportunities, restraints, etc. With a market size of around USD 88.06 Mn in 2020, the Global Human Microbiome Market size is assumed to reach around USD 1318.72 Mn by 2030 with a robust CAGR of 31.08 %. The vital factors that are proliferating the market growth are the growth of Industry-Institute partnerships & the continuously rising trend of various self-cleaning technologies. Apart from that, the vital players associated with this market are Yakult Honsha Co. AOBiomeEnterome Biosciences SA Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC), Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Osel, Inc, etc.





About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.





Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

US: +1-8317045538

UK: +441256636046

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases





Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/