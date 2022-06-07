Lady Matchmaker Cuts Through the Noise of Post-COVID Dating to Forge Meaningful Connections Without Wasting Your Time
EINPresswire.com/ -- June 7th 2022 - Lady Matchmaker, the dating app that streamlines romance for busy professionals, is changing the narrative of online dating to better meet the needs of singles post-COVID. Replacing the exhausting, risky experience of swiping on tedious apps with an innovative process that is mature, selective and pleasant, Lady Matchmaker is the thoughtful solution for professionals ready for real romance in a radically different world.
“Perhaps now more than ever, your time and energy is absolutely precious,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “We all learned so much about our personal priorities throughout the last couple years, and many of us are understandably done with wasting our valuable time on people and apps that can’t guarantee long-term connections.”
Lady Matchmaker in the Post-COVID World
While casting a wide social net to potentially reel in romance might have made sense pre-pandemic, in the post-COVID world, being mindful about who you spend time with is top-of-mind. Whether it’s for health concerns or the ongoing re-adjustment to socializing, the old way of finding love online doesn’t cut it anymore.
The only way to date in the post-covid world is to be selective, but you don’t have to figure out this process alone: Lady Matchmaker is just as convenient as traditional dating apps, but prioritizes key elements of successful romance in the digital era: security, efficiency and authenticity. Instead of endless swiping, never-ending DMs and calculating who’s worth meeting, Lady Matchmaker features real in-app matchmakers to hand-pick potential pairings.
How to Use Lady Matchmaker
Lady Matchmaker cultivates a mature pool of singles through robust identity verification. After downloading the app, all users must three upload pictures of themselves, schedule a quick video call with a matchmaker, and answer a few profile confirmation questions during the call. Once your profile is approved, you can personalize it to start meeting potential partners.
There are two types of memberships: Kiss and Relationship. Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos, send direct messages and video chat or voice call with matches from swiping. With Kiss, members can also join various social groups within the app to see posts, comment or direct message people with similar interests.
In addition to all of the Kiss perks, Relationship is where members receive handpicked pairings from professional matchmakers. Every 30-90 days, Relationship users obtain carefully crafted matches based on compatibility analysis. The matchmaker will arrange a 15-minute call for the pair to get to know each other, and following the call, the matchmaker will utilize your input to continue their search for your long-term partner.
“The world is different now, and online dating should be different, too,” said Swierk. “I created Lady Matchmaker to challenge traditional dating apps and offer a mature alternative that meets the needs of busy professionals in this new and wild world.”
Karolina Swierk
