Disposable Masks Market growth is projected to reach USD 1,220 million, at a CAGR of 5.5% - Global Forecast to 2027

The report covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the market, the years measured, and the study points.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global disposable masks market is expected to grow from USD 800 million in 2019 to USD 1,220 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific and the North American regions stand as promising markets for disposable masks and are expected to display high growth rates during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific continues to dominate markets owing to a growing industrial sector and worker health protection laws in developing economies like India & China. North America is expected to remain one of the prominent regional markets thanks to many American and Canadian citizens wearing disposable face masks regularly to counter against hay fever, chemical terror attack threats and air pollution. One of the major growth drivers globally is the introduction of the novel coronavirus, which spreads primarily through cough droplets. COVID-19 has become worldwide pandemic, and face masks are in shortage.

Key players in the global disposable masks market are Dynarex Corporation, Berkley Surgical Company, Sterimed, Mölnlycke Health Care, Henry Schein, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc. and 3M Healthcare, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global disposable masks market.

The product type segment includes non-woven masks, dust masks, and protective masks. The protective mask sub-segment held the largest market share since they are used to protect against various diseases and airborne infections like the novel coronavirus. Based on distribution channel, the market has been divided into offline and online. The offline sub-segment accounts for highest revenue share and is projected to continue to do so over the forecast period. Nonetheless, due to the growing preference for online buying thanks to convenience, and the availability of a variety of products on e-commerce platforms, combined with rising internet penetration, the online segment is forecasted to witness high revenue growth in the foreseeable future. Based on applications, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, individual, industrial, and others. The hospitals & clinics and the individual sub-segments are forecasted to show high growth because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

About the report:

The global disposable masks market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

