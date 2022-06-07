Super Absorbent Polymers Market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2027 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for adult and baby diapers in developing economies, surging demand for female hygiene products due to growing hygiene awareness

Market Size – USD 9.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of the super absorbent polymers. The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand of the market. The increasing focus of the manufacturers on new product innovation with cost-benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Super Absorbent Polymers market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.

Personal Hygiene is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in the increasing demand for female hygiene products.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)

Industrial

Medical (Wound Dressing)

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Super Absorbent Polymers market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Super Absorbent Polymers market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Super Absorbent Polymers market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

