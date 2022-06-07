Point of Care Testing Market is set to experience a significant growth rate, Analysis, Size, Share - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 26.28 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends

Increasing government initiatives to promote the use of Point of Care Testing products and the rise in the geriatric population are driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report on the Global Point Of Care Testing Market added by Emergen Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry size, revenue forecast, and regional spread of the market. The report illustrates the expansion strategies, challenges, and growth prospects undertaken by the key players of the point of care testing market. The research report on the point of care testing market offers an extensive analysis of the trends, factors influencing the market growth, and market segmentation. Furthermore, the report also examines the market drivers, opportunities, and factors likely to restrain the growth of the point of care testing market over the forecast timeline.

The report also offers an overview of the business sphere with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The pandemic has changed the dynamics of the point of care testing market by affecting the global supply chains and financial scenarios. Although hit by the pandemic, the market is expected to regain momentum over the coming years. The report further discusses in detail the overall impact of the pandemic on the point of care testing market and its key segments.

The research study offers a decisive view of the global point of care testing market through its in-depth segmentation based on types, applications, and regions. The point of care testing market segments have been analyzed based on the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate insights into the market outlook. The report segments the global point of care testing market into:

Based on Type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Glucose Monitoring Products

Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products

Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products

Hematology Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Others

Based on Application:

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Laboratories

Home care Settings

Hospitals

Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over-the-counter (OTC) Products

Prescription Based Products

The research report covers an in-depth assessment of the key strategies and plans undertaken by the key competitors of the market. It provides a comprehensive overview of the financial overview of the companies, business strategies, expansion plans, research and development activities, and their product portfolio. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and the latest technological developments. The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape and to analyze the growth scope of each player.

The key companies profiled in the report are:

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product.

The Home care Settings is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period as the patients prefer home care settings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and diabetes.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global point of care testing market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio. The market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global point of care testing market. The regional segment of the report covers the analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

The global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 57.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.