Welch DMV Regional Office will Close at 11 a.m. Friday Due to Road Closure

Due to a planned road closure of the main street in Welch, the Welch DMV Regional Office will need to close at 11 a.m. Friday morning, June 10th. Customers needing DMV services can always take advantage of the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or visit another local regional office, including Beckley or Princeton.
The Welch Regional Office will re-open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13th.
