Voice Biometrics Market 2020 Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Share Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

A surge in urbanization, an increasing number of cyberattacks, and the emergence of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence

Market Size – USD 972.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market trends – Growing demand from BFSI and Healthcare sectors.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in advancement in software and hardware.

Rapid urbanization and adoption of digital technology in industries like Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government, and Defense will drive the demand for the voice biometric. The proliferation of digital devices in everyday activities has created a need for advanced protection solutions. Some of the commonly used biometric technology are radio networks, mobile phones and landlines, virtual private networks, voice over IP networks, and microphones.

Voice biometric is gaining traction owing to the high level of security they provide. They can be deployed in the mobile application as they provide safe authentication by means of a spoken password or passphrase. Voice biometric uses pitch, speech, range, and voice quality of a particular individual to permit usage.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/159

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Voice Biometrics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/159

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Highlights from the Report

LumenVox, in January 2020, launched an advanced suite of voice biometric authentication technologies, naming them Version 8. This technology implements AI and biometrics to authenticate customer-agent interaction.

The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.

The cloud deployment type held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2019. The benefits provided by cloud-like data accessibility, quick implementation, lower cost, and 24x7 availability will foster the demand for voice biometrics.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/voice-biometrics-market

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Professional Services

Training and Education

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passive Voice Biometrics

Active Voice Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Access Control and Authentication

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Other

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-Premises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Voice Biometrics market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Voice Biometrics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Voice Biometrics market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/159

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

cleaning robot market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cleaning-robot-market

wireless earbuds market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-earbuds-market

esports market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/esports-market

action camera market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/action-camera-market

wearable gaming market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-gaming-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-voice-biometrics-market

Voice Biometrics Market Share, Technology, Forecast 2027