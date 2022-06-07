Voice Biometrics Market 2020 Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Share Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2027
A surge in urbanization, an increasing number of cyberattacks, and the emergence of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in advancement in software and hardware.
Rapid urbanization and adoption of digital technology in industries like Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government, and Defense will drive the demand for the voice biometric. The proliferation of digital devices in everyday activities has created a need for advanced protection solutions. Some of the commonly used biometric technology are radio networks, mobile phones and landlines, virtual private networks, voice over IP networks, and microphones.
Voice biometric is gaining traction owing to the high level of security they provide. They can be deployed in the mobile application as they provide safe authentication by means of a spoken password or passphrase. Voice biometric uses pitch, speech, range, and voice quality of a particular individual to permit usage.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Voice Biometrics market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities
The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.
The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key Highlights from the Report
LumenVox, in January 2020, launched an advanced suite of voice biometric authentication technologies, naming them Version 8. This technology implements AI and biometrics to authenticate customer-agent interaction.
The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.
The cloud deployment type held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2019. The benefits provided by cloud-like data accessibility, quick implementation, lower cost, and 24x7 availability will foster the demand for voice biometrics.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Professional Services
Training and Education
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Deployment and Integration
Managed Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passive Voice Biometrics
Active Voice Biometrics
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fraud Detection and Prevention
Access Control and Authentication
Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation
Other
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cloud
On-Premises
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Retail and eCommerce
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunications and IT
Healthcare
Others
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What will be the estimated growth rate of the Voice Biometrics market by 2027?
Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?
What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Voice Biometrics market throughout the forecast period?
What are the current and future market trends of the Voice Biometrics market?
What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?
What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
