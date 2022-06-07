Medical Image Analytics Market will be worth USD 4.83 billion by 2027 | Adoption of AI in medical imaging

Emergen Research Logo

Medical Image Analytics Market Size – USD 2.57 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2%

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the requirement for effectiveness in the healthcare sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Image Analytics Market will be worth USD 4.83 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases on a global scale has created demand for efficient treatment process. The increment in growth is primarily because of the increase in utilization by consumers coupled with the adoption of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.

Additionally, in order to provide better care facilities hospitals and general clinics are focusing on the emphasis of different forms of computer aided treatment solutions, that in turn contributes to the overall market growth. Technologically advanced solutions like 3D/4D platforms along with multimodality imaging platforms have been introduced is also likely to fuel the overall growth of the market.

It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Key Highlights of Report :

In February 2019, Hologic, a US based medical devices company, launched a analytics tool named Unifi Analytics. This was developed in order to aid breast imaging centers in order to enhance efficiency as well as reduce downtime across the mammography segment.

The oncology application segment is anticipated to account for a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecasted years which can be attributed to the growing areas of applications of medical image in analytics and software especially in the area of cancer diagnostics.

Across a wide magnitude of hospitals across the globe, the adoption of medical image analysis has been increasing at a steep pace owing to the ever growing pool of patients that go for diagnosis to the hospitals

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical image analytics market Report Include : MIM Software, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and Spacelabs Healthcare and among others.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the modality, imaging type, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Regional Overview:

The global Medical image analytics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Medical image analytics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What is the report in store for you?

Industry Scale and Forecast: Industry analysts have provided historical, current and expected forecasts of the industry scale from a value and volume perspective

