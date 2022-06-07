NGS Sample Preparation Market Future Growth, Challenges, Companies by 2027 | Biomatters Ltd, DNASTAR, Genomatix GmbH etc

Emergen Research Logo

Next generation sequencing sample preparation market size – usd 3.11 billion in 2019, next generation sequencing sample preparation market growth - cagr of 9.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Is projected to reach usd 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the next generation sequencing (next generation sequencing) industry.

The largest share in the overall sample preparation market for the NGS in North America and then Europe. North America's significant share can be attributed to government and private programs to improve NGS technology, wide adoption of NGS diagnostics in North America, a growing number of NGS-based clinical & testing applications around the world, increased cancer research, increasing awareness of NGS services, and the involvement of leading NGS service providers.

The global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market report offers extensive knowledge and information about the next generation sequencing sample preparation market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global next generation sequencing sample preparation market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

The global next generation sequencing sample preparation market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the next generation sequencing sample preparation market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive swot analysis and porter’s five forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report are:

Agilent technologies

Bio-rad laboratories

Bgi; biomatters ltd

Congenica ltd

Eurofins scientific

Dnastar

Hoffmann-la roche ltd

Genomatix gmbh

Thermo fisher scientific

Foundation medicine

Others

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the next generation sequencing sample preparation market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Further key find next generation sequencing from the report suggest :

For next-generation series, oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market

Genetic testing of the gns will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.

Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.

The segment would increase at a lucrative rate of growth due to substantial price reductions in the sequence of the whole genome.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the next generation sequencing sample preparation market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, emergen research has segmented into the global next generation sequencing sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-user, and region:

Workflow outlook (revenue: usd billion; volume: million tons; 2017-2027)

Next generation sequencing library preparation kits

Semi-automated library preparation

Automated library preparation

Clonal amplification

Application outlook (revenue: usd billion; volume: million tons; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical investigation

Reproductive health

Hla typing/immune system monitoring

Metagenomics, epidemiology & drug development

Agrigenomics & forensics

Consumer genomics

End-user outlook (revenue: usd billion; volume: million tons; 2017-2027)

Academic research

Clinical research

Hospitals & clinics

Pharma & biotech entities

Others

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth rate of the next generation sequencing sample preparation market? Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the next generation sequencing sample preparation industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

What is the anticipated market valuation of next generation sequencing sample preparation industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the next generation sequencing sample preparation market?

