Global Organic Feed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2027

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global organic feed market is expected to grow from USD 6.80 billion in 2019 to USD 11.51 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Organic feed is used to protects animal health from risks associated with unhealthy feed. It also provides balanced nutrition which results in enhanced productivity of animals. Hence, growers in Europe and North America are emphasizing on organic feed. Asia Pacific is expected to show higher growth due to the most extensive consumer base in this region.

Key players in the global organic feed market are BernAqua, ForFarmers, Ranch-Way Feeds, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Cargill, The Organic Feed Company, Feedex Companies, Green Mountian Feeds, Kreamer Feed, Hi Peak Feeds, Cargill, Country Heritage Feeds, SunOpta, Aller Aqua, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd, B&W Feeds, Country Junction feed, Unique Organic and Yorktown Organics LLC. To increase the production and expand product portfolio, key players are focusing on strategies like joint ventures. Rise in the expenditure to increase the market share by advertisement of the organic feed product is driving the growth of the market.

The type segment includes sunflower seeds, copra, sesame seeds, rapeseeds, soybean, barley, maize and wheat. The grains and cereals segment is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period. Availability of grains and cereals has increased due to a rise in the organic farmland practices in Asia Pacific and Europe. The livestock segment includes aquatic animals, swine, ruminants and poultry. Poultry meat is highly consumed as it does not have constraints related to religion. A rise in the awareness regarding organic feed and increased concerns related to the health of the animals are contributing to the growth of the organic feed market.

The driving factor for organic feed market is a rise in the economic growth as well as the availability of organic feed, which results in an increased consumer base. Increased Investment in the research and development and inclination toward vertical integration are also driving the growth of the market. The organic feed market is driven by healthy, eco-friendly, pesticide-free food. Even increased awareness regarding organic feed is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in environmental concerns, standards of living, and income levels are driving the growth of the market.

The global organic feed market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

