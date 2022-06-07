EUCAST Appoints Chris Medina to Board of Directors
Leading Wireless Broadband Access Technology
Edge, AI, IoT, Connectivity, and Product Strategy Expert Helping Guide the US Marketplace Entry
With such superior technology and solutions, the possibilities are literally endless. From closing the digital divide to corporate digital twin efficiencies, EUCAST solves problems.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EUCAST Global, a company with LTE, CBRS, and 5G advanced wireless telecommunication technology, announced Chris Medina joined its Board of Directors. Medina, an Internet of Things (IoT) expert and founding member of Clovity Inc., will provide his expertise and strategy to guide the company as it enters the US marketplace. He will join the Honorable Betsy Markey and Gary Sumihiro of Sumihiro Investments who joined the Board recently to help strategically navigate the company and promote its solutions for the complicated digital infrastructure landscape.
— Chris Medina
“Chris brings significant technical expertise to the EUCAST Board,” stated EUCAST CEO Jaehyeong Kim. “I admire his work as Chief Strategy Officer of Clovity, an established proprietary software company providing enterprise Artificial Intelligence solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry for many years. He will be a valuable partner as we forge new relationships and expand operations in the United States.”
EUCAST is working to equip both private and public entities to launch private networks, expand coverage, providing high availability and low latency solutions for users and devices alike.
The underserved communities in the United States with no broadband wireless internet coverage, like students in rural areas, farmers exploring smart farming options, or Native American nations (1/3 of which lack adequate internet coverage) can benefit from EUCAST technology.
In the private sector, EUCAST will be providing manufacturing, industrial, and oil and gas or mining industries with a turn-key complete coverage private network solution using CBRS and 5G spectrum on their sites. The company provides stationary and portable wireless communication systems that allow users to access the internet whenever and wherever they want – bridging the immediate need for digital technology without the process of installing complicated and time-consuming infrastructure tower projects or deep fiber extensions.
Medina’s experience leading executive management and research and development (R&D) innovation for top Fortune 100 companies will be a significant asset for EUCAST as its operations expand. The IoT space and private network are combining as an industry and his strategy for bundling the products for a fit-for-use product will be valuable as EUCAST broadens its footprint in the US industry. Medina started his carrier in telecom serving Primestar, DIRECTV, and DishNetwork. He later led executive roles in Retail, Financial Services, and Marketing verticals specializing in cloud, mobile, marketing technologies, connectivity, and big data.
EUCAST’s advanced equipment, comprising base stations, control servers, core network, and network management systems, allows users in remote and underserved communities to access the internet. The company also provides private network solutions for businesses that share confidential information – including digital twin solutions.
“I am thrilled to be joining the EUCAST Board of Directors and playing a major role in its marketplace entry,” Chris Medina said. “With such superior technology and solutions, the possibilities are literally endless. From closing the digital divide to corporate digital twin efficiencies, EUCAST solves problems.”
In addition to his technical acumen, Medina’s strategic expertise has allowed him to align with industry leaders and partner with Qualcomm, Arrow Electronics, Sony, Cox 2M Communications, Microsoft, and many others.
EUCAST recently announced a partnership with the University of Denver and is a Colorado Smart Cities Alliance member.
About EUCAST
EUCAST provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.
About Clovity
Clovity is a California-based IoT as a Service provider and Digital Transformation services provider in Digital, Cloud, and Data that has earned the trust of top Fortune 500 Companies. Clovity orchestrates AI at the edge capability with IoT devices and smart networks, providing a single IoT platform that deploys in a single day. It is a recognized top solution provider to major brands across several industries, serving the global IoT marketplace.
