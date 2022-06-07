Submit Release
AGI Group Expands Into the High Pressure Chemistry Market with the Acquisition of Premex Solutions GmbH

ST. NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AGI Group is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Premex Solutions GmbH, Switzerland, effective on 31st May 2022.

The AGI Group is a world-leading innovator in glass technology for a range of chemical processing industries, including the scientific and pharmaceutical sectors, and academia. Its core strategy focuses on expanding its global presence to support rapid sales growth in markets outside of Japan, with successful acquisitions both in this country and globally in recent years. Premex Solutions – a supplier of premium quality, high pressure reactor systems, magnetic stirrers, and accessories for research and development with over 40 years of experience – has built a strong reputation for providing high quality solutions backed by excellent customer service and support, and has collaborated with the AGI Group’s flagship brand, AGI Glassplant, for several years. This acquisition forms part of the AGI Group’s strategic plan to support and develop its extensive range of chemistry solutions, encouraging growth by enabling local manufacturing and commercial activity while simultaneously expanding its product portfolio.

Mike Hawes, CEO of AGI UK, commented:

“We are thrilled to have Premex join the AGI Group. We have many customers requiring high pressure systems to enable more chemistry, and combining the Premex portfolio with our extensive range of chemistry products will allow us to provide quality total solutions to our customers globally. We have used Premex modules within our products for a number of years, and have experienced firsthand the ‘made in Switzerland’ high quality manufacturing that Premex provides.”

Hans-Peter Zbinden, CEO of Premex Solutions, commented:

“AGI and Premex have a fantastic synergy; two companies that share a strong commitment and passion for delivering high quality solutions with a focus on supporting their customers. Premex customers should be assured that they will continue to receive excellent support, with the entire Premex team remaining. I am extremely excited for the future.”


For more information on the AGI Group, please visit www.agi-group.com.

For more information on Premex Solutions, please visit https://premex-solutions.ch


© 2022 kdm communications limited

Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com

