Oncology Information System Market to Garner $5.53 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of cancer cases and various treatment patterns coupled with availability of several OIS with improved features have boosted the growth of the global oncology information system market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. The demand for OIS solutions decreased due to shut down of hospitals and oncology clinics.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oncology information system market generated $3.08 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of cancer cases and various treatment patterns coupled with availability of several OIS with improved features have boosted the growth of the global oncology information system market. However, high cost associated with the system and lack of trained workforce for handling healthcare management and information technology systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of artificial intelligence and development of plethora of products would open new opportunities in the future.

Impact of Covid-19 on Oncology Information System Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to global economic recession. Moreover, non-essential procedures were postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

The demand for OIS solutions experienced a decline due to shut down of hospitals and oncology clinics.

The report segments the global oncology information system market on the basis of product & services, application, end user, and region.

Based on product & services, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the medical oncology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The report offers an analysis of the global oncology information system market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global oncology information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accuray Incorporated, BMSI Partners Inc., (Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.), Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann LA Roche AG (Flatiron Health, Inc.), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthnieers), Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, and Nasdaq Inc. (RaySearch Laboratories AB).

