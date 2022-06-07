Ultrasound Gel Market Growth 2022-2030: Increasing Demand of Ultrasound Gels for Ultrasound of Pregnant Women

ultrasound gel market size was USD 94.0 Million in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasound gel market size is expected to reach USD 126.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid increase in the world population, implying increase in number of pregnancies throughout the world, and increasing adoption of ultrasound gels in ultrasound for pregnant women are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ultrasound gels to manufacture ultrasound scan of the developing foetus is expected to boost growth of the ultrasound gel market in the near future. Increasing demand for sterile as well as non-sterile ultrasound gels in the medical sector has led to increased manufacture of ultrasound gels. Non-sterile ultrasound gel is widely used across all hospitals for performing ultrasound owing to its easy availability and low cost. Although non-sterile, the gel is non-invasive and not harmful, and can be used by all patients unless the region to be scanned has a cut or a wound. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the near future. Increasing demand for non-sterile gels owing to abundant availability and high number of manufacturers is expected to drive market revenue growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of ultrasound gels owing to its property of conducting ultrasonic waves to produce clear images of inaccessible internal organs has led to increased demand for ultrasound gel and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

However, challenges in using non-sterile gels in patients who are prone to infection or have cuts and wounds on the region to be examined are some factors that could hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. In such situations, maintaining an aseptic condition for the patient is difficult as non-sterile gels are prone to contamination. This leads to a challenge in using the same ultrasound gel for all patients, which is expected to restrain the market revenue growth.

Non-sterile segment is expected to account for larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of non-sterile gels during ultrasound scans is driving growth of the segment. Non-sterile gels are essential during ultrasound scans as they help in obtaining a clear image of the foetus in pregnant women.

Hospital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global ultrasound gel market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing demand for ultrasound gels in hospitals across all regions to provide accurate, efficient, and safe ultrasound scans is driving revenue growth of the segment. Increasing demand for safe ultrasound gels that have minimal side-effects is also increasing demand for ultrasound gel. This is expected to boost growth of the segment.

North America ultrasound gel market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the medical and healthcare sectors, in which ultrasound plays a significant part is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid increase of gel manufacturers in North America is another factor expected to increase revenue growth of the ultrasound gel market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Ultrasound Gel market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Sonotec GmbH, Parker Laboratories Inc., Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc., National Therapy Products Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anita Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Megro GmbH & Co. KG, Sonogel Vertiebs GmbH, Katecho, LLC, and Geltek-Medica Ltd.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Ultrasound Gel Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sterile

Non-sterile

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pregnancy Ultrasound

Organ Ultrasound

Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

