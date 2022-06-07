Live Cell Imaging Market Growth 2022-2030: Rapid Advancements in Live Cell Imaging Technology

global live cell imaging market size was USD 2.03 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 4.26 billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth include increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, high adoption of live cell imaging in research centers and diagnostic centers, and rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Live cell imaging is a microscopy technique that enables in vivo imaging of cells in real time over a period of time. It is commonly used in research centers and laboratories by researchers and laboratory technicians to obtain details about cell structures, cellular responses, and interactions between molecules. It helps in monitoring live cells over time in regulated environmental conditions and acquiring 4D images of cells laterally, axially, and temporally. Rapid advancements in live cell imaging and automated microscopes have made drug discovery and cell analysis easier. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart, and neurological diseases, rising demand for fluoresce microscopy, and increasing investments in developing advanced equipment are expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period.

Some key highlights of the report:

Based on technology, the High Content Screening (HCS) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising global prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart diseases, increasing demand for advanced imaging techniques, ongoing research on drug discovery, and growing preference toward high-content screening for rapid and unbiased results are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Among the end use segments, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to register highest revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to high patient pool, increasing investments in research and development activities, and increasing adoption of advanced live cell imaging systems.

Europe market is expected to register significantly high revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, degenerative diseases, cardiac diseases; increasing investments in research and development activities, and the presence of well-developed research centers and facilities. Other factors such as a favorable regulatory environment, more focus on developing advanced live cell imaging techniques, and increasing investments in regenerative medicine are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in regenerative medicine research, rising incidence of cancer and other diseases, and improved healthcare and research facilities. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing adoption of advanced live cell imaging technology, and rising number of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical companies in the region is expected to fuel market growth between 2021 and 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Live Cell Imaging market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., NanoEnTek, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Merck KGaA, Cytoskeleton, Inc., Tomocube, Inc., Sartorius AG, Etaluma, Inc., Cytosmart Technologies, Phase Focus Limited, and Phase Holographic Imaging

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Live Cell Imaging Market Segmentation:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cell Biology

Drug Discovery and Development

Stem-cell Research

Developmental Biology

Regional Outlook:

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

