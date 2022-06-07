3D Printing Metals Market is likely to witness a staggering CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

3D printing metals market is likely to witness an overwhelming CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period; states Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has added a new report to its shelf, titled - 3D printing metals market . According to Stratview Research, this market is likely to witness a staggering CAGR of

6.5% during the forecast period. The major factor immensely contributing to the growth of the market for 3D printing of metals is the increasing application of these metals in aircraft engines and component manufacturing. This report provides a detailed overview, industry life cycle analysis, and supply chain analysis of the market. Below given are some more features of this report –

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints,

Market trend and forecast analysis,

Market segment trend and forecast,

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities,

Emerging trends,

Strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Click here to download a free sample of this report – https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/852/3d-printing-metals-market.html#form

Market Segmentation –

Stratview Research has segmented the 3D Printing Metals Market into the following segments –

Form Type – Powder, Filament

Metal Type – Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Silver, Gold, and Others.

End-Use Industry Type – Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others.

Region-wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segment Wise Analysis

3D Printing Metals Market Share: By Form Type

Based on the form type, the powder form dominated the 3D printing metals market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The extensive use of spherical powder particles as pure form of metals in additive manufacturing is driving its demand in industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical.

3D Printing Metals Market Share: By Metal Type

Based on the metal type, titanium dominates the market, owing to its properties such as being lightweight, high tensile strength, and superior heat resistance. Due to its high strength and biocompatibility, titanium is the preferred material for aerospace engine components and orthopedic & dental implants.

3D Printing Metals Market Share: By End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, Aerospace & defense accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. The increasing demand from aerospace engine component manufacturers due to 3D printing’s high precision, accuracy, and ability to print complex geometries is likely to propel the market for 3D printing of metals.

3D Printing Metals Market Share: By Region

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to remain the largest market for 3D printing of metals during the forecast period. Being the hub for major aerospace and defense component manufacturers and early adopter of modern techniques is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D printing metals market in the region.

Go through the TOCs of the report here - https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/852/3d-printing-metals-market.html

Major Key Players of the market –

Some of the major 3D printing metal manufacturers are -

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

GE Additive

Renishaw plc

Voxeljet AG

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

The Exone Company, and Others.





Wish to get a free sample report? Click Here .

Related Reports –

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. Our market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to our analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearvch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176