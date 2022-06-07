With 22.7% CAGR, LiDAR Market Size to Surpass USD 6.71 Billion by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global LiDAR market size is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 22.7% during forecast period; Uses in Seismic Monitoring Will Create Several Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LiDAR market size is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2028. Driven by increasing investments in the development of newer products, the market will rise considerably in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the market was worth USD 1.32 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Light detection and ranging or LiDAR is the process of creating a three-dimensional visual image. It is inclusive of a high-intensity laser tool, a micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS), and a GPS transceiver. Accounting to the functional abilities of each of these systems, the device can yield images of the highest caliber. As a result, it is widely used in diverse applications such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace, and defense. The increasing demand for LiDAR resulting from the widespread applications will aid the growth of the overall LiDAR market in the forthcoming years.

Key Industry Developments:

September 2017 - LedderTech, invested around USD 130 million for the expansion of its LiDAR development programs and accelerate its ASIC development efforts.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 20268CAGR 22.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 6.71 Billion Base Year 2018 LiDAR market Size in 2018 USD 1.32 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Application, Industry and Geography LiDAR market Growth Drivers “Rising Emergence of Innovative 3D and 4D imaging technology to Offer Traction for the Adoption of LiDAR” “Rising Demand for LiDAR from UAVs, Engineering, and Construction Applications Will Facilitate Growth of the Market”





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Product Innovations to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing investment in research and development has yielded several new and innovative products. The increasing number of product innovations have had the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In February 2018, FARO Technologies Inc. developed a new platform based on the LiDAR technology. The company introduced the FARO Zone 3-D platform, a system that assists investigators and security experts for enhancing the quality of construction sites. FARO’s latest technology will not only help the company to generate a high market revenue but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The report identifies a few of the leading products of recent years and gauges their impact on the global LiDAR market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.





Regional Insights

North America to Emerge Leading; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing LiDAR market trends across five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to exhibit a high LiDAR market share in the coming years. Recent advances in LiDAR technologies and their applications in core 3-D and 4-D imaging will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in North America. As of 2018, market in North America was worth USD 0.58 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth driven by the expansion activities taken by major companies in leading countries such as Germany and UK.

Competitive Landscape

The LiDAR market is assessed to witness significant product launches and strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and product & technology launches. These market players make significant investments to drive research and development activities and expansion plans.





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global LiDAR Market Size are:

Beijing SureStar Technology Co.Ltd.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

HEXAGON

Leica Geosystems

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

SICK AG

Teledyne Technologies

Trimble Inc.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

YellowScan

Major Table of Contents:

Global LiDAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Mechanical Solid-state Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment Ground-based Airborne Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Applications Mapping and Cartography ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System) Surveillance Environment Exploration and Detection Others (Meteorology, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Industry Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare IT & Telecom Oil & Gas Other (Manufacturing, Mining, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America LiDAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Mechanical Solid-state Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment Ground-based Airborne Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Applications Mapping and Cartography ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System) Surveillance Environment Exploration and Detection Others (Meteorology, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Industry Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare IT & Telecom Oil & Gas Other (Manufacturing, Mining, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…!





